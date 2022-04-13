When will CoD: Mobile’s Season 3 end?

Call of Duty: Mobile’s season three, Radical Raid, has introduced a Retro theme to the game. With it, a lot of 80s-themed operators have arrived in CoD: Mobile’s battle pass. The time is running out to unlock them, however, as the season will end later this month.

Based on the in-game countdown, CoD: Mobile’s season three will end on April 28. As Activision uses times in UTC, accounting for the time difference, this should be April 27 at 7pm CT. Thus, players have until this time to advance through the battle pass and unlock all the rewards.

The free battle pass for this season also contains two new features which have joined the game in season three. The Reactor Core Operator Skill can be unlocked at tier 14 while the MAC-10 SMG will be added to your inventory upon reaching tier 21.

Going with the retro theme, the season also introduced the Miami Strike map from Black Ops Cold War in CoD: Mobile. Lastly, a new attachment for the AK-47, the GRU Combo Grip, was released earlier this month in a seasonal challenge.

Based on past patterns, CoD: Mobile’s season four should begin 24 hours after the previous one ends, which is April 28 at 7pm CT. The content update for season four should arrive a bit before, though. Activision has started teasing upcoming content to the game, which includes two new maps and a sniper rifle.