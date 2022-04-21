When is the WoW Wrath of the Lich King beta?

It will likely begin after all of the TBC content is released.

Blizzard announced that World of Warcraft’s Classic era content is moving into the Wrath of the Lich King expansion later this year. And while the exact release date of the game is unknown, players can already prepare for the beta.

On the official WoW Classic website, players already have the option to opt-in to the WotLK Classic beta with the quick click of a button, even though all of the content for Burning Crusade Classic isn’t out yet.

There is still one more tier of TBC Classic that has not yet been released, and the legacy expansion hasn’t even been out for a full year yet. Given that there were nearly two years between TBC and WotLK when the expansions originally came out in the mid-2000s, it is highly likely that WotLK Classic will come a little bit later this year—presumably a few months after the release of TBC’s last raid, Sunwell Plateau.

What does this mean for the WotLK Classic beta?

With more content still coming to TBC Classic, players should wait patiently for the WotLK Classic beta. Testing for upcoming TBC content will be before it, and once that moves to the live servers, you can expect Blizzard to move toward starting up the WotLK beta.

There is no set time for the WotLK beta yet, but it will likely come just a little while after the release of Sunwell Plateau in TBC Classic. This will give players a chance to finish up what TBC Classic has to offer before preparing for Northrend and leveling Death Knights.