When is the Nicktoon Throwdown Invitational?

Nickelodeon’s new fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl releases tomorrow, and in celebration, the brand is hosting a five-day tournament featuring professional gamers.
Dubbed the Nicktoon Throwdown Invitational, the event will have eight competitors in a bracket format and be broadcast on Nickelodeon’s official Twitch channel.
The fun starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 5, and runs all week long with a final on Saturday, Oct. 9. All broadcasts will start at 4pm CT. The first round will be played tomorrow and Wednesday, and the semi-finals will be Thursday and Friday.
Nickelodeon didn’t announce who would be participating in the event, but internet sleuths on Reddit uncovered a few people who will likely be playing.
Popular fighting game players including PPMD, Mew2King, Fullstream, and VoiD are among those who have reportedly confirmed they will be involved.