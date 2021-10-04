When is the Nicktoon Throwdown Invitational?

Nickelodeon’s new fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl releases tomorrow, and in celebration, the brand is hosting a five-day tournament featuring professional gamers.

Dubbed the Nicktoon Throwdown Invitational, the event will have eight competitors in a bracket format and be broadcast on Nickelodeon’s official Twitch channel.

8 players. 5 days. 1 winner. Who will take home the title? 🎮 If you want to play yourself go to https://t.co/GyxNEqCOtP pic.twitter.com/k8AxhKY9Mn — Nickel🎃deon (@Nickelodeon) October 2, 2021

The fun starts tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 5, and runs all week long with a final on Saturday, Oct. 9. All broadcasts will start at 4pm CT. The first round will be played tomorrow and Wednesday, and the semi-finals will be Thursday and Friday.

Nickelodeon didn’t announce who would be participating in the event, but internet sleuths on Reddit uncovered a few people who will likely be playing.

Popular fighting game players including PPMD, Mew2King, Fullstream, and VoiD are among those who have reportedly confirmed they will be involved.