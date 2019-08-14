When will Call of Duty Mobile be released globally?

Call of Duty Mobile might finally have a release date courtesy of the Samsung Unpacked event earlier this month. The game was highlighted numerous times during the Galaxy Note 10’s launch, and according to SamMobile, it’ll come preloaded into the device when it’s launched on Nov. 23.

If the Galaxy Note 10 becomes available on Nov. 23 and Call of Duty Mobile is included with the device, that means the game’s release date could be on that same day. But there’s a chance that this could be a promotion to give fans early access to the game and it might be released globally at a later date. Activision hasn’t announced an official release date yet.

This isn’t the first time Samsung has collaborated with a mobile game, though. Last year, Fortnite Mobile was launched with the Galaxy Note 9. But it was only restricted to the device for the first few days followed by a release across multiple Samsung devices. An open beta for the battle royale game arrived a month later.

Something similar could happen with Call of Duty Mobile’s release. The game has been soft-launched in Australia and Canada. Since the game was announced in August 2018, fans of the first-person shooter have been excited to play the franchise on hand-held devices. What makes the game more exciting is that it combines maps, guns, and characters from other CoD titles like Modern Warfare and Black Ops.

The game is set to feature all of the usual fan-favorite maps including Nuketown and Hijacked. It’ll also have a 100-player battle royale mode that’s similar to the Blackout mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Call of Duty Mobile is open for pre-registration on Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.