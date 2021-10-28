When does the WoW Classic Season of Mastery begin?

It's coming sooner than you might have expected.

Blizzard announced today that the World of Warcraft Classic Season of Mastery is set to begin soon.

Even though the developer is still testing the new version of legacy content in WoW, the team seems to be confident enough in the product to release it in the middle of next month.

World of Warcraft Classic’s first Season of Mastery is set to launch worldwide on Nov. 16 at 5pm CT.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In the meantime, players in the Season of Mastery open beta can now level their characters to 60 and raid testing is underway.

The quick jumpstart to the Season of Mastery shouldn’t be too surprising. While Blizzard has announced numerous changes to the game compared to the way WoW Classic worked when it was released in 2019, the team already had a strong template for the game.

Much of the testing that’s going on right now is essentially just looking for any potential bugs that could have surfaced from hotfixing the Classic client.

Prior to the launch of Season of Mastery, players will be able to select a server to play on and reserve up to one character name per WoW account that they have.