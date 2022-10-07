When does the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale start?

TwitchCon San Diego 2022 will play host to the largest Fortnite Zero Build LAN competition ever held, bringing together some of the game’s most well-known creators to square off in the quickly popularized battle royale game mode.

Released on Mar. 29, Fortnite’s no build mode stripped players of one of the game’s previously core mechanics, gathering and crafting. Resulting in far slower gameplay with a heavy emphasis on aim instead of building, the game mode quickly gained traction with both Fornite veterans and newcomers to the battle royale.

Over the past year, Twitch Rivals have hosted a series of qualifiers across North America, Europe, and Latin America which have determined the final teams bound to clash at TwitchCon San Diego 2022. With $200,000 on the line, this is everything to know Fortnite no build’s first LAN event.

When is the TwitchCon Fortnite Finale?

The Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale will take place on Oct. 9, 2022, both in-person at San Diego TwitchCon 2022 and on Twitch Rivals’ official Twitch channel. The zero build finale will be the culmination of the Road to TwitchCon series and will only be a one-day-long event. These are all the projected start times for the TwitchCon Fortnite Finale:

Twitch Rivals Arena opens (in-person only) – 11:45am CT

Pre-show begins – 12:30pm CT

Twitch Rival: Zero Build Final starts – 12:45pm to 4pm CT

While the TwitchCon Fortnite Finale will be an all-day affair, the competition itself is scheduled to be approximately over three hours long. TwitchCon attendees will be able to access the event after the Twitch Rivals arena after it opens without any extra necessary tickets. Those at home can still watch the event and receive drops by linking their Epic and Twitch accounts to get an exclusive in-game spray.

After months of build-up for the zero build finale, Twitch Rivals will finally crown its official Fortnite champion on Oct. 9, 2022.