How to fix Client Failed to Register with Server error in Fortnite

Who is this client and why are they failing?
When your client fails to register with servers in Fortnite, you’ll be unable to log into the game and get to the main screen. This ultimately prevents you from queueing for matches until you fix Fortnite‘s “Client Failed to Register with Server” error.

As a long-time Fortnite player, there can be times when I lose track of new patches and huge upcoming content releases. However, as soon as I receive an error with the word server in it, I immediately think there’s about to be ongoing maintenance due to an upcoming update—which is most often the case.

How do you fix the “Client Failed to Register with Server” error in Fortnite?

The contents of the Perseus level-up pack in Fortnite.
Register yourself right away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best fix for the “Client Failed to Register with Server” error in Fortnite is switching regions and trying to queue for a solo match. After switching servers, try queuing for a casual solo match, and if you succeed, you can ask for an invitation back to your squad.

Alternatively, there are other possible fixes, including:

  • Restart your modem/router: Troubleshooting your local connection may also fix the “Client Failed to Register with Server” error in Fortnite.
  • Change your DNS settings: If your existing DNS addresses are not working correctly, they may also cause connection problems and trigger such errors.
  • Restart the Epic Games Launcher or your console: Re-establishing your connection to Epic’s server could fix this error.
  • Try a wired connection or a mobile hotspot: If you can connect to Fortnite servers after switching to a different connection, it is usually a wi-fi issue.
  • Call your Internet Service Provider: If everything fails, call your ISP and ask them to run a thorough diagnostic on the network. They can also let you know of local outages in your area.
things might not be in your control:

You should check Fortnite’s status before attempting any fixes. If the servers are down, your only option is to wait until the error is resolved and servers are back online.

What causes the “Client Failed to Register with Server” error in Fortnite?

Kratos with his Armored style in Fortnite
There must be an explanation. Image via Epic Games

The main cause of the “Client Failed to Register with Server” error in Fortnite is the game’s server status. When servers start acting up due to a surge in player numbers or scheduled maintenance, players may experience all kinds of server-related errors.

Overall, the “Client Failed to Register with Server” error in Fortnite usually disappears on its own. It doesn’t matter if you’re on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, or mobile; when Fortnite servers return to normal, most errors tied to them vanish.

