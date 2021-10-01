When does the fresh WoW Classic Season of Mastery open beta start?

The open beta is just around the corner.

Blizzard Entertainment is giving World of Warcraft Classic players an opportunity for a “fresh” server experience with a revamped version of the game called the Season of Mastery.

While the servers are set to release content in a slightly different fashion than Classic, they will come with a combination of quality-of-life adjustments as well as increased difficulties for raids. Blizzard has not yet posted a release date for the new Classic servers, but testing for the content is coming faster than you might expect.

The open beta for the WoW Classic Season of Mastery is set to begin next week on Tuesday Oct. 5.

With these new test servers, Blizzard will introduce faster leveling, increased resource nodes and spawns, and summoning stones.

The quality-of-life improvements are coming to account for the faster release of raids and content phases. While Classic originally spanned close to two full years, the Season of Mastery is supposed to run about 12 months from start to finish.

Additionally, Blizzard is looking to ramp up the difficulty of raids for the updated content. This will include disabling world buffs in raids and increasing boss health pools, among other tweaks.