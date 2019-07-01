When does Apex Legends’ season 2 Battle Charge end?

Apex Legends’ second season is about to start. It’s called Battle Charge, which is coming to replace the game’s debut season, Wild Frontier. New items, such as a character and weapon skins, are coming, along with new emotes to use while jumping off the dropship and other cosmetics.

Season two starts on July 2 and Respawn has confirmed that it will go on for three months, just like Wild Frontier. That means players should expect it to end in the first days of October 2019, although the company has yet to reveal the final end date.

Players can choose between ranking up a free or a premium Battle Pass in Apex’s season two. Those who prefer the free version will have fewer rewards and a slower progress in comparison to the premium version. Respawn has confirmed that players can pay 950 Apex Coins for the premium pass, just like in season one. This will grant a wide range of cosmetics for players who go up the pass’ tiers and complete daily and weekly challenges.

Respawn said season two will feature a new kind of experience point called STARS, which is unique to track a player’s Battle Pass progression. This is what players will get from playing matches and completing challenges instead of the standard XP points.

Apex players should expect everything from Battle Charge to be exclusive to season two. Any cosmetic item from the Battle Pass is unlikely returning to the game in the item shop to be sold separately, if Respawn follows the same model that Epic Games does with Fortnite. If you want a cosmetic item from season two, it’s safer to get the Battle Pass and rank it up than hoping it returns to the item shop.

We’ll keep this story updated with the official end date of Apex Legends’ season two Battle Charge.