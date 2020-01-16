What streamers and NFL players will be in the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl?

Twitch Rivals has confirmed all 16 players and streamers who will be participating in the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl on Jan. 30 in Miami during the NFL’s Super Bowl week.
The list of streamers playing in the event is highlighted by Tfue, Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha, TimTheTatman, and NickMercs. NFL players participating include Baker Mayfield, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mike Evans.
The Streamer Bowl kicked off the multi-stage event on Dec. 10 and features a $500,000 prize pool for charity. A “Draft Showdown” for the Super Bowl event will air on Twitch tonight at 6pm CT, pairing the streamers and NFL players.
Streamers
- TimTheTatman
- NickMercs
- Tfue
- Bugha
- BrookeAB
- NickEh30
- DrLupo
- Nate Hill
- Reverse2k
- Symfuhny
- elded
- Aydan
- LosPollos
- Chap
- Clix
- UnknownxArmy
NFL players
- Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Jets S Jamal Adams
- Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
- Buccaneers WR Mike Evans
- Chargers WR Keenan Allen
- Falcons QB Kurt Benkert
- Bears RB Tarik Cohen
- Colts TE Eric Ebron
- Eagles CB Avonte Maddox
- Vikings TE David Morgan
- Browns QB Baker Mayfield
- Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy
- Texans DT Eddie Vanderdoes
The event’s official partners include TurboTax and Verizon, who will serve as its presenting sponsor by giving awards like the Verizon 5G MVP at the end of the championship. It will take place during the NFLPA’s Player Party from 4pm to 7pm CT.