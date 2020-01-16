What streamers and NFL players will be in the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl?

Twitch Rivals has confirmed all 16 players and streamers who will be participating in the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl on Jan. 30 in Miami during the NFL’s Super Bowl week.

The list of streamers playing in the event is highlighted by Tfue, Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha, TimTheTatman, and NickMercs. NFL players participating include Baker Mayfield, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mike Evans.

The Streamer Bowl kicked off the multi-stage event on Dec. 10 and features a $500,000 prize pool for charity. A “Draft Showdown” for the Super Bowl event will air on Twitch tonight at 6pm CT, pairing the streamers and NFL players.

Streamers

TimTheTatman

NickMercs

Tfue

Bugha

BrookeAB

NickEh30

DrLupo

Nate Hill

Reverse2k

Symfuhny

elded

Aydan

LosPollos

Chap

Clix

UnknownxArmy

NFL players

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jets S Jamal Adams

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Falcons QB Kurt Benkert

Bears RB Tarik Cohen

Colts TE Eric Ebron

Eagles CB Avonte Maddox

Vikings TE David Morgan

Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy

Texans DT Eddie Vanderdoes

The event’s official partners include TurboTax and Verizon, who will serve as its presenting sponsor by giving awards like the Verizon 5G MVP at the end of the championship. It will take place during the NFLPA’s Player Party from 4pm to 7pm CT.