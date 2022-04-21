What class color do Dracthyr Evokers have in World of Warcraft?

Blizzard this week introduced a new race and class to World of Warcraft coming with the game’s next expansion, Dragonflight. And with a new class comes a new color to represent the class.

As players head to the Dragon Isles, they will be able to play a new dragon-themed race called Dracthyr. And unlike previously added races, this one will only have the option to be one class—Evokers.

Evokers are a new ranged and healer hero class in WoW that will be exclusive to Dracthyr. When you see the class in your raid frames, you might be confused the first couple of times.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In a post to its forums, Blizzard announced that the class color for Evokers will be a dark green. Prior to this addition, there were two other classes that shared a shade of green as their class color. Hunters were the original class to have green as their class color, an olive shade. Monks, which were added in Mists of Pandaria, were given a lighter shade of green.

The color code for Evokers is #33937F and is darker than the green class color that Hunters and Monks have.

Evokers are not yet available in WoW. They will be officially released in the game during the Dragonflight pre-patch. Dragonflight does not yet have an official release date.