Tyler1 says League haunts his dreams, still proceeds to play for hours

In a recent Twitch stream, Tyler1 said that after long days of streaming or doing anything League of Legends-related, the game still invades his dreams.

“At night I would close my eyes and see League bro… ” he said on the stream. “Sometimes I have nightmares where I’m like playing a League game for 50 minutes and it’s back-and-forth for 50 minutes and my team ends up losing. Then I wake up and for a split second I think I lost, and it’s almost to the point where I have to check my op.gg to make sure it was a dream. I think I’m losing my mind bro.”

Viewers of this stream kept joking that these dreams signalled an addiction to the game. Tyler1 has talked in the past about feeling addicted to playing League, how he hates certain aspects but cannot keep himself away from the game.

Tyler1 has a long history with League, ranking 14th on the ladder back in 2014. He was known for his toxic personality, having 22 accounts permanently banned. Riot banned him from owning an account indefinitely in 2016, but the ban was lifted in 2018, where he made his triumphant return to a peak viewership record of 386,000 viewers.