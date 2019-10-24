Twitch streamers are already playing CoD: Modern Warfare—here’s who to watch

The newest Call of Duty installment, Modern Warfare, is almost here. But some streamers already have copies.

Several big-name YouTubers, streamers, and Call of Duty pros have received early copies of the game to help promote it and increase anticipation.

For those who are still unable to download or play their copies of Modern Warfare, though, several people are already streaming the game. If the excitement is boiling over and you need that content now, live vicariously through one or several of the streamers on this list.

Big streamers playing Modern Warfare:

One of the most successful pros in Call of Duty esports history is leading the way in terms of Modern Warfare viewership right now. Ian “Crimsix” Porter has over 13,000 viewers at this time. He’s playing with some of his teammates on the Dallas Empire, including James “Clayster” Eubanks, Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, and Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal.

Call of Duty world champion Tyler “TeePee” Polchow is playing multiplayer in a squad with Clint “Maven” Evans, Joe “MerK” DeLuca, and James Crowder. The entire squad speaks and streams in English. TeePee has over 8,000 viewers at this time.

German gamers can watch ELoTRiX play Modern Warfare. They speak some English, but ELoTRiX and his squad primarily stream in German. Another German streamer, MarcelScorpion, is hosting a release party with many other on-camera players. The group is playing multiplayer on PlayStation 4.

TheGrefg is another international streamer, streaming in Spanish and playing multiplayer on PS4.

These are the biggest names streaming the game now. You can check out the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare section on Twitch to find more.

Modern Warfare will officially be released tomorrow, Oct. 25.