Twitch streamer gets banned in New World after milking cow

Amazon’s entry into the MMO genre, New World, has just launched its beta testing phase, and many streamers are getting their first chance to try out the game.

Day one of any game is sure to bring with it some odd bugs, but Twitch streamer AnnieFuchsia encountered one of the strangest bugs during her time playing the game on stream.

While venturing through the early stages of the game, Annie began milking a cow. And after receiving its resources, a permanent ban message appeared upon the screen. Coming out of nowhere, the streamer was unable to continue playing on the server for some time. In good spirits, Annie highlighted that the word “permanent” in the alert box hadn’t been spelled correctly.

Fortunately, she was able to get back to playing the game once the servers had been reset a short time later, but busy queue times didn’t make it easy to get going again. Having only launched a few hours prior, some of New World’s servers have been experiencing quite the delay for many players as the masses rush to get in on the action.

Fortunately, with quite a few server options, this hasn’t been too widespread a problem and players have been able to experience the world of Aternum for themselves.

The game will remain in a closed beta stage until Aug. 2 ahead of its Aug. 31 launch date.