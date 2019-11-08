Twitch Rivals reveals Halo: Reach tournament for Nov. 12

Twitch Rivals is bringing esports back to its console roots with a new series called Legends of Halo.

The first event in the series will begin on Nov. 12, featuring Halo: Reach in Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC. Future events may include other classic Halo games in the collection that’s newly-released on PC after initially releasing on Xbox One in 2014.

Twitch Esports on Twitter Jump in your warthog and get ready for a brand new series – Twitch Rivals: Legends of Halo! @Halo pros from past & present team up with @Twitch’s top streamers to battle for legendary status! First episode – Halo Reach on PC – goes live on Nov. 12th at /twitchrivals

Four team captains have been revealed for the event and they’re all, indeed, Halo legends. Eric “Snip3down” Wrona, Tom “Tsquared” Taylor, Justin “FearItself” Kats, and Tony “Lxthul” Campbell Jr. are all slated to take part in the event.

The tease for the event says that “Halo pros from past and present team up with Twitch’s top streamers for legendary status,” so many fans will be excited to see which broadcasters line up for the event.

The early Halo games were classic titles that helped put console esports on the map, as well as springboard the esports scene entirely with help from the early days of MLG.

Viewers will find out if the legends are still at the top of their game next week on the Twitch Rivals Twitch channel.