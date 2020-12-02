 Twitch issues advice to streamers who broadcasted Fortnite’s Nexus War event | Dot Esports

It urged users to take caution.

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite closed out its season with an epic event called Nexus War. Much like the previous few season-ending events, Twitch was the place to be—more than one million viewers tuned in to catch the action. For the broadcasters who streamed this, however, issues may arise.

Twitch released a statement after the event explaining to users what they can do to minimalize the chance of being flagged for broadcasting the copyrighted music played during the event. In a tweet, Twitch Support suggested users download their full broadcast of the event before removing VODs and clips that may include the copyrighted audio.

During the 10-minute event, players were tasked with driving a battle bus to take down the enemy Galactus. During this unavoidable portion of the event, the vehicle’s radio system begins to play Demon Fire by AC/DC.

As the music began to play, many streamers chose to immediately mute their game sound, although not all did this. With fears of receiving a DMCA strike on their channel, much of the community questioned if they would be punished.

Over the past few months, numerous Twitch streamers have been hit with DMCA takedowns as a result of copyrighted music in their broadcasts. The platform offered a new way for streamers to play music on their streams without the fear of receiving a strike by using the new SoundTrack service. This music streaming service is populated by music that is free to use to ensure streamers are not breaching any prior copyright.