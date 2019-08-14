Twitch bans s1mple for using homophobic slur

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, one of the best CS:GO players in the world, received a one-week ban for saying a homophobic slur in Russian while streaming.

While streaming with his Natus Vincere teammate Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov, s1mple tossed out a homophobic slur in Russian. This incident happened on July 29, but it appears the someone reported either the stream or a clip of s1mple saying it, and the review process just finished.

Sasha on Twitter Get Twitch Ban – Completed

Rod Breslau on Twitter @s1mpleO s1mple has been suspended from Twitch for one week source with knowledge confirms this is indeed because s1mple used a homophobic slur (pidor) jokingly during a July 29th FPL game to his NaVi teammate Boombl4 here’s the clip, a CIS editor even made a meme video two weeks ago https://t.co/pQmx9kk7iR

A one-week ban isn’t going to hurt the talented player much, but it does show that Twitch is cracking down on smaller infractions when it comes to their terms of service.

It is unclear if s1mple has tried to appeal the ban, but as of now, his streams are on hold until the ban expires sometime next week.