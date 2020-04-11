TSM drops competitive Rocket League and PUBG rosters

In a surprising set of news, TSM has dropped both its professional Rocket League and PUBG teams. Neither of the teams have found many top-three finishes in the events they’ve attended, but it’s still a difficult decision that had to be made.

Although the PUBG squad has been dropped, Michael “mykLe” Wake, René “Braexco” Rehling, and Rory “rawryy” Logue will still remain with the team as streamers and content creators.

Today, we are making the difficult decision to release our competitive PUBG and Rocket League rosters.



We thank both teams for all their hard work and dedication.

“Each and every one of these players has demonstrated their work ethic and determination to succeed,” TSM said in a team statement. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their efforts and time with the organization.”

The Rocket League team, on the other hand, is being released after spending just over a year on the team. Remco “remkoe” den Boer, Otto “Metsanauris” Kaipiainen, Joonas “Mognus” Salo, and coach Nicolai “Snaski” Andersen will all need to find a new place to call home before their promotional tournament.

The team’s captain remkoe also said that the roster knew about this decision “for weeks,” that performance was the main reason for the move, and that he was doubtful they would’ve been under the TSM banner going into 2021 unless they became the best or second-best team in the world.

Ultimately, remkoe said that it is “unlikely you’ll see [TSM] returning to RL anytime soon” unless there are big changes to the league or game in the coming future. Hopefully for each of the players, that roster can find greener pastures in the coming months.