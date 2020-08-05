Tribe Gaming reveals Call of Duty: Mobile roster

North American mobile esports organization Tribe Gaming announced its Call of Duty: Mobile roster today.

While the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 only allows a maximum of six players per team, Tribe Gaming has signed seven players. It’s unclear what this means exactly and which six players will make up the final roster.

The lineup features Angel “Marshy” Gonzales, Boris “BoLu” Lunin, Daniel “Nero” Valadez, Richard “LittleB” Byambasuren, Benjamin “Chailds” Escobedo, Brian “Tectonic” Michel, and Joel “Clout” Torres. Darian “ZIM” Abreu will be the head coach of the team.

Tribe Gaming has already qualified for stage four of the World Championship. The team placed first in the second qualifier of stage three last month to move on to the regional playoffs. The regional playoffs will decide who will make it to the CODM Championship 2020. The championship could be a LAN event if the COVID-19 pandemic allows that to happen.

This isn’t Tribe’s first foray into Call of Duty: Mobile. The org previously signed some content creators for the game, including Luke “Ferg” Fergie and Elijah “Hawknest” Jackson.