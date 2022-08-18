‘That is one of the coolest things I think I’ve done in a video game’: TimTheTatman reacts to new Dragon Ball Z and Fortnite collab

Battle royale streamer TimTheTatman had nothing but praise for the recent Dragon Ball Z collaboration with Fortnite, claiming that the crossover content has brought some of the best moments in his long gaming history.

Fortnite has ambitiously collaborated with now countless other properties, bringing the likenesses of John Wick, The Avengers, Naruto, and Rick and Morty into the fold. The battle royale’s most recent addition, however, is its collaboration with the long-running anime Dragon Ball Z, which has brought a massive wave of attention to Fortnite.

DRAGON BALL Z X FORTNITE IS LIT!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WlKBiQjIj9 — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) August 18, 2022

Adding both Goku and Vegeta as playable characters, Fortnite now allows players to ride on Nimbus Clouds and blast enemies with the famous Kamehameha energy attack. While players have been divided over the integrity of allowing Vegeta to hit the griddy on his downed opponents, popular Twitch streamer and battle royale aficionado TimTheTatman labeled the collaboration as one of the coolest moments in his gaming career.

Sharing a gameplay clip via Twitter, TimTheTatman showed several highlights alongside fellow streamer Ninja of himself blasting the competition with Fortnite’s latest and potentially most powerful weapon yet. “That got me going there, holy frick,” Tim exclaimed after deleting a player with his Kamehameha. “Dude, this is sick. That is one of the coolest things I’ve ever done in a video game.”

A massive Dragon Ball Z fan himself, TimTheTatman adorned himself with a Vegeta tattoo early in 2020. Now able to play as one of his favorite anime characters in one of his favorite games of all time, it certainly seems like this collaboration was made with TimTheTatman in mind.