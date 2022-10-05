‘They had it, they really did’: TimTheTatman wishes Apex Legends was more like another Respawn game

Popular YouTube streamer and avid battle royale player TimTheTatman compared Respawn Entertainment’s two premier FPS titles, Titanfall and Apex Legends. Praising Titanfall’s movement and gunplay, the Complexity streamer said he “doesn’t understand” why Apex Legends did away with its predecessor’s core mechanics.

Battle royales have proliferated across the gaming and streaming spheres, with countless being created but relatively few rising as the genre’s leaders. Dr Disrespect, NICKMERCS, Ninja, and TimTheTatman are just a few of the even more numerous BR streamers who have taken over the space in popularity. Every BR streamer appears to have their own unique take on the best and worst BRs on the market, and while Dr Disrespect has a clear distaste for Warzone, TimTheTatman aired his grievances against Apex Legends.

The Complexity content creator admitted to being a fan of Titanfall, Respawn Entertainment’s 2014 FPS release that laid the foundation for Apex Legends. The relatively short two-game series saw a unique mixture of slow mech fights and fast paced pilot combat, which presented two very different versions of movement and gunplay. Comparing Titanfall’s core gameplay to its eventual succesor, Apex Legends, TimTheTatman lamented Respawn’s decision to shift away from its previous title.

“I just don’t understand how you play a game like Titanfall, with the way that the guns played and the movement was,” Tim said. “And then the same company plays Apex, and they go ‘Yep, this one’s better.’ Me, personally, can never and do not understand that.”

TimTheTatman also said that Titanfall perfected the fast movement style that Apex replicates.

“I think they had it, they really did. Then they just kinda didn’t want it. I don’t know,” he said.

TimTheTatman may not be playing Apex Legends anytime soon, but the streamer could be in support of a return to Titanfall’s basics.