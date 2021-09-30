The full list of WoW Classic Cooking recipes

Forget about Engineering, Blacksmithing, and Enchanting for a moment—Cooking is the way to go. It’s the most underrated profession in World of Warcraft, offering an almost endless amount of buffs for both PvP and raiding.

Cooking combines exploration with game immersion to create one of the most sought-after professions in all of Classic. For those keen on the auction house, it’s also an effective money-making tool.

Here’s the full list of Cooking recipes, their level requirements from level one to 300, and their locations in the original World of Warcraft: Classic.