The best players on 100 Thieves

Very few organizations have experienced such a rise to prominence in such a short time as 100 Thieves. Led from the top by Call of Duty great Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100T has built an empire on clothing and content, but Nadeshot has said time and time again that his biggest priority is winning trophies.

A couple of trophies reside in their cabinet already, via the First Strike trophy obtained by their VALORANT roster and the 2021 LCS Summer split trophy. Here’s a handful of current players playing for 100 Thieves that have either helped secure those trophies and/or are vital to earning more in the future.

Peter “Asuna” Mazuryk – VALORANT

Image via Riot Games.

Throughout their early highs and their recent lows, the 100T VALORANT roster has always found steady contributions from their dynamic duelist Asuna. During 100T’s Stage Three run in VCT 2021, their single-duelist compositions placed Asuna in situations where he had to make plays, and time and time again he would deliver.

During the entire the 2021 campaign, he had the second-highest overall ACS (Average Combat Score) of any player in NA, behind the one and only TenZ. 100T’s 2022 campaign certainly got off to a rocky start, but if they do choose to re-tool the roster again, they have a terrific foundation to begin with in Asuna.

Victor “FBI” Huang and Can “Closer” Çelik – League of Legends

Photo via Riot Games/Getty Images

Prior to the start of the 2021 LCS splits, the 100 Thieves organization revamped its LoL roster by bringing in the trio of bot laner FBI, jungler Closer, and returning support Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun ahead of their fourth year in the LCS. Along with mid-season mid laner acquisition Felix “Abbedagge” Braun, 100T went from outsider to momentum rider, winning their first LCS trophy in the 2021 Summer split and reaching Worlds for the first time.

During that time, FBI became a household name, carving out a spot as arguably the best AD carry in the league that year with two All-Pro team nods, including the first All-Pro team spot in Summer. Closer also earned an All-Pro team spot that split, but he was saving his best for playoffs, earning three series MVP awards in all three of their playoff wins against Evil Geniuses, Cloud9, and Team Liquid.

Dylan “Envoy” Hannon – Call of Duty

Photo via ©2021 Call of Duty League

100 Thieves’ first year in the Call of Duty League by way of their LA Thieves franchise was not as glamorous or successful as anyone hoped. The team didn’t finish above fifth/sixth at a single CDL Major yet and ended the year with an early elimination and seventh/eighth place at Champs. But just a couple of weeks removed from that finish, LA Thieves were able to capitalize on the forthcoming OpTic-Envy merger and snagged an absolute gunner in Envoy.

Currently, LA Thieves sit at tied-for-fourth in the CDL 2022 standings, thanks to Envoy’s ability to collect kills and dish out damage, particularly on Hardpoint and Control. He ranks near the top in Hardpoint kills, Control kills, and Control damage dealt. He’s been an x-factor for LA with the SMG and will be a pivotal part of their run towards Champs 2022.