The 10 Pokémon with the highest CP in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go gives players the ability to find and capture their favorite Pokémon spanning over seven generations of the franchise.

With a variety of Pokémon available in the game, it can be difficult to know which species are the strongest. One factor that can provide some insight into this is the Pokémon’s CP.

CP stands for combat points and differs from a Pokémon’s stats. The CP can basically be summarized as the base stats with a hidden modifier called an IV that will dictate the Pokémon’s overall power in battle.

Every Pokémon will have a CP that can be increased as the Pokémon levels up, but some Pokémon naturally have a higher max CP than others.

With hundreds of different Pokémon and forms available in the game, we’ve narrowed this list down to the 10 species with the highest max CP.

Mega Gyarados

Image via The Pokémon Company

A recent addition to the game, Gyarados’ Mega Evolution currently has the highest CP. This Water and Dark-type Pokémon can reach up to 5,332 CP and has some high attack stats to suit. While Mega-evolutions are extremely powerful, they do come at a cost. The form is also only temporary. Despite this, the power of this form is greatly unmatched and more than enough to dominate its opposition.

Mega Charizard Y

Image via The Pokémon Company

Another Mega Evolution, Charizard Y is the perfect Fire-type Pokémon. Boasting some of the highest attack stats in the game, this beast will decimate any foes in its way. The maximum CP this species can have is 5,037, which is more than enough to make it one of the most powerful Pokémon in the game.

Slaking

Image via The Pokémon Company

The most powerful Pokémon in its base form, Slaking has a max CP of 5,010. This is a well-rounded Pokémon boasting a single Normal type. If you’re after something without a Mega Evolution that’s still powerful, Slaking is one of the best options.

Regigigas

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Legendary Pokémon with the highest CP currently available in Pokémon Go is Regigigas. This Normal-type boasts a max CP of 4,913. To acquire Regigigas, players will need to locate and defeat the Pokémon’s corresponding raid.

Mega Gengar

Image via The Pokémon Company

As yet another Mega Evolution, Gengar boasts a powerful Ghost and Poison dual typing. It makes up for its lack of durability with outstanding attack. Boasting a max CP of 4,902 and the highest attack stat in the game, Mega Gengar is the perfect weapon to keep in your pocket.

Mega Ampharos

Image via The Pokémon Company

The generation-two Electric-type Pokémon Ampharos becomes significantly more powerful in its Mega Evolved form. As well as gaining the Dragon typing, this form boasts a max CP of 4,799. This temporary state is one of the most powerful options for an Electric-type offense in the game and a Pokémon worth adding to your team.

Mewtwo

Image via The Pokémon Company

One of the most popular Legendary Pokémon in the game, Mewtwo is also one of the most powerful. Boasting a max CP of 4,724, Mewtwo offers players the perfect Psychic-type offense. To capture this species players will need to locate and complete its corresponding raid.

Groudon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Both third-generation Legendary Pokémon, Kyogre and Groudon, are exceptional Pokémon high CP counts of 4,652. Groudon, the Ground-type Pokémon, is one of the most powerful Legendaries available in the game right now. This Pokémon can be caught by completing its corresponding raid.

Kyogre

Image via The Pokémon Company

Kyogre is the Water-type counterpart to Groudon. This is another great choice and can be acquired through the same method by completing its corresponding raid. If you have the opportunity, it will be well worth capturing Kyogre, as it is the most powerful Water-type Pokémon in the game.

Zekrom

Image via The Pokémon Company

The fifth-generation Legendary Pokémon Zekrom rounds out the 10 Pokémon with the highest CP in Pokémon Go. Boasting both Dragon and Electric-types, Zekrom has many resistances and no critical weakness. At its max, this species can boast up to 4,565 CP. Zekrom is available to be captured by locating and completing its raid.