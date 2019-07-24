Tfue’s look-alike has started streaming Fortnite on Twitch

A British man who looks like Fortnite: Battle Royale star Turner “Tfue” Tenney is now streaming the game on Twitch under the nickname “2_fue.”

Earlier this month, 2_fue made a post on the Fortnite subreddit informing the community that he wasn’t actually Tfue because some people were approaching him in public thinking that he was the famous streamer.

r/FortNiteBR – No kids, I’m not tfue: After being stopped for a photo for the 1000th time I feel obligated to tell the world r/FortNiteBR: The developer supported, community run subreddit dedicated to the Fortnite: Battle Royale game mode by Epic Games.

The post went viral on Reddit and Tfue commented on it in his stream, saying he wanted to track down his “twin” and collaborate on some vlog content. The star shouldn’t have much trouble finding 2_fue now, though, since he’s officially joined Twitch.

2_fue made his account on July 6 and started streaming Fortnite on July 11. He’s doing it on a regular basis and has already gained 250 followers.

cracked Clip of 2_fue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by whateverrook14

Although they look alike, 2_fue unsurprisingly isn’t as good as Tfue, who played for FaZe Clan and is considered one of the best Fortnite players in the world. But that shouldn’t prevent Tfue from joining 2_fue for a session of Duos gameplay at some point.

That will probably happen in the future since Tfue started to follow his “twin” on Twitter. If it happens and people enjoy the content, 2_fue might as well start a side job streaming Fortnite on Twitch.

You can catch both Tfue and 2_fue streaming Fortnite on Twitch.