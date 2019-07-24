Tfue is eliminated by invisible player during Fortnite Arena match

The Fortnite World Cup Finals is starting in two days. Anything that’s in the game today is what professional players will see on stage while they play, which raises concerns about new bugs and glitches that might have come with yesterday’s v9.41 update.

And Turner “Tfue” Tenney found a huge one. An invisible player eliminated him during an Arena Duos match, and a few details on the play makes us believe he was a victim of a bug rather than a cheater.

Pro Duo Tournament Later Clip of Tfue Playing Fortnite – Clipped by Allardovich

Tfue and his duo were boxing up when this happened. They could hear a few players using Shadow Bombs, but one player in particular became invisible below them before Tfue could see them using the item. A few seconds later, Tfue got shot out of nowhere and was eliminated. When he turned around, all he could see was floating shotguns and SMGs in the same box he was in.

The invisible player eliminated both Tfue and his duo, and they seem to be the same person who had vanished below them a second earlier. Some bug likely happened that let that player jump into Tfue’s box, go behind him, and take a shot before he could notice there was a floating Pump Shotgun behind him.

This bug could be related to many variables. It could be an issue with Shadow Bombs and their animation, or it could be tied to the skin the invisible player was using. It’s probably related to the skin since the character model was the only part affected by the bug since Tfue could still see his opponent’s gun.

Epic has yet to comment on the issue. At the moment, professional players like Tfue can only hope they don’t run into it during their Fortnite World Cup matches this weekend.