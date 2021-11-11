TFT Set 6 Oceania Worlds roadmap reveals 6 tournaments leading up to Regional Finals

TFT esports in Oceania is back and better than ever.

The long and arduous path to the Teamfight Tactics Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship has finally been revealed.

Riot Games is continuing its esports partnership with the Australian organization ORDER to host the official competitive TFT series for set 6 in Oceania. The updated format for this series features a greater focus on the second half of the set, rewarding the tacticians that are superior in a meta that will more closely resemble to that of the one at Worlds.

The Gizmos and Gadgets Series begins Nov. 17 and will run all the way through Set Six and its mid-set expansion, before culminating in the Regional Finals that are set to take place between Mar. 25 to 27.

Image via ORDER.

Open qualifiers

There will be three open qualifier events for Set Six, with the top players from each progressing through to the next stage. These events are open to any player, regardless of their skill level or past experience in tournaments.

Arcanist Cup : Nov. 27 to 28, top eight progress to Mid-Set Invitational.

: Nov. 27 to 28, top eight progress to Mid-Set Invitational. Innovator Cup : Dec.18 to 19, top eight progress to Mid-Set Invitational.

: Dec.18 to 19, top eight progress to Mid-Set Invitational. Scholar Cup: Feb. 26 to 27, top four progress to Regional Finals.

Ladder snapshots

The Oceanic TFT ranked ladder snapshots will begin on Nov. 17. They will be taken each Wednesday at 12:01 am AEDT, documenting the highest-ranked players at each snapshot time, then allotting those players a point score that will be tallied toward the end of the set with the best scoring players given a slot at Regional Finals. The leaderboard will reset when the mid-set expansion occurs.

Set 6 snapshots : Begins Nov.17 and ends Feb. 2.

: Begins Nov.17 and ends Feb. 2. Set 6.5 snapshots: Begins Feb. 23 and ends Mar. 16.

Full info on how the ladder snapshots work is available at the OCETFT website.

Challenger series

The biggest changes to this set’s qualifying series are that these are closed, invitation-only events where the 16 top ladder competitors will compete over two days for automatic qualification through to the Mid-Set Invitational or the Regional finals. Each event also has a $1,200 AUD prize pool.

Set 6 Challenger Series : 16 invites, Jan. 15 to 16.

: 16 invites, Jan. 15 to 16. Set 6.5 Challenger Series: 16 invites, Mar. 12 to 13.

Mid-Set Invitational

The TFT Gizmos & Gadgets Mid-Set Invitational will take place from Feb. 11 to 13, with 24 qualified players from the above events battlomg it out for a prize pool of $4,500, and a chance at claiming one of the eight slots that will directly qualify the player into the Regional Finals in March.

Regional Finals

The finals will be held on Mar. 25 to 27, 2022, showcasing the best 24 players in Oceania competing for their share in a prize pool of $6,500 AUD, and the pride of representing their home region on the world stage at the TFT Gizmos and Gadgets World Championship early next year.

You can qualify for the OCE Regional Finals in one of four ways:

Top eight players from Mid-Set Invitational.

Top four players from Scholar Cup.

Top four players from Set 6.5 Challenger Series.

Top eight players from Set 6.5 Snapshot Leaderboard.

ORDER will be providing coverage of the major events along the Gizmos and Gadgets series over on their Twitch channel.

Registration is now open for the first open qualifier that will take play on Nov. 27. Participation is open to all players over the age of 13, who currently reside in any nation within Oceania.