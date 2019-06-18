Teamfight Tactics hits League’s PBE, 9,000 players immediately waitlisted

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.



League of Legends’ newest game mode Teamfight Tactics hit the game’s Public Beta Environment today, and players flooded into the test server, resulting in a limit to be placed on the number of users able to log in to the PBE and a wait list of over 9,000 people.

­ League’s PBE reached near capacity within 30 minutes of Teamfight Tactics’ release on the test server, according to Rioter Ed “SapMagic” Altorfer. Too many login attempts occurred at once, causing an abnormally large queue of over 9,000 people to form. Players were then able to log in to the test server within 10 minutes of their first attempt.

SapMagic (Ed Altorfer) on Twitter We’ve upped the capacity of PBE which caused a spike of players. That has resulted in some games crashing but it will resolve itself shortly so please be patient and hang in there. Thanks for everything! #loldev #tft

The League of Legends developer has since increased the number of players allowed on the test server, which has caused many players to experience game crashes—although, according to SapMagic, the issue should resolve itself after a short delay.

Riot revealed Teamfight Tactics earlier this month. The autobattler pits eight players against one another in a free-for-all, and the player who chooses the best combination of champions, item upgrades, and battle formations will emerge from the match victorious.

In a recent Q&A, Riot revealed its plans to release Teamfight Tactics on live servers alongside Patch 9.13, which is set to hit the Rift June 25 after its initial testing period on the game’s PBE.