Team Liquid to raise funds for Ukraine crisis victims during Race to World First stream

Just prior to the start of the Race to World First for the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid, the final raid of the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion, Team Liquid announced that it will be raising funds for victims of the crisis in Ukraine throughout its RWF stream.

Liquid will be raising money that will go toward the UN Refugee Agency, or UNHCR. The money raised via the stream will go toward families that have been displaced due to the war by way of child services, counseling, home repair, shelter upkeep, and other humanitarian efforts. Liquid founder and Co-CEO Victor “Nazgul” Goossens announced on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that Liquid would also open its apartments in the Netherlands to any friends or colleagues, Liquid or non-Liquid, who were unable to return home due to the crisis.

Liquid is hosting its raiding party and stream event from the Helix Esports gaming center in Foxborough, Massachusetts, just outside the city of Boston. The organization acquired the prestigious guild Limit (previously with Complexity) less than a couple of months ago and they’re now making their Liquid RWF debut. Under the Limit banner, they won the final race of the Battle for Azeroth expansion and the first race for Shadowlands. They finished second in the most recent race, the Sanctum of Domination raid this past July.

Liquid raid leader and co-owner Max “Maximum” Smith told Dot Esports prior to the start of the race that the guild has put more resources and prep time into the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid than any other raid in the past.

The Liquid RWF event is streaming now on the Team Liquid Twitch channel.