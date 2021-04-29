Tarik to attempt streaming full-time, says VALORANT is potential option

With no clear choices available to continue playing professional CS:GO for the time being, Tarik, who is currently on Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO bench, is taking a swing at a full-time streaming career. He’s not completely ruling out a jump to competitive VALORANT, however.

In a tweet, the former CS:GO major winner explained why he's not linking up with any CS:GO teams at home or abroad. He says that moving to Europe "isn't really in the cards" for him. Other top North American players and teams, including Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid, have temporarily relocated to Europe to play in proximity of the top international talent.

Update: Relocating to Europe for CS isn't really in the cards, and there isn't much choice in NA. My options are either playing competitive Valorant or streaming, so I'm going to pursue streaming for the time being. If I do enjoy streaming full time, then I'll continue. Let's see — tarik (@tarik) April 28, 2021

That has left the North American scene looking more barren than usual, with several big organizations leaving the scene and numerous top players leaving for VALORANT. Because of this, Tarik clarified there "isn't much choice" when it comes to North American teams to play for.

This leaves either streaming or VALORANT, and for now, he's going to enjoy time spent streaming. According to a clip from one of his recent streams, he's already received offers from multiple organizations with VALORANT teams.

But with stage two of the VALORANT Champions Tour nearing its conclusion, and all the prominent North American teams either already set or out of the running, there's no rush for him to sign with anyone before the conclusion of Masters Two.

And there will almost certainly be more offers made in the near future. Tarik is an accomplished CS:GO player, a major winner with Cloud9, and is one of the most recognizable faces in esports. He has a massive following on social media and will command the attention of numerous organizations looking to build or bolster their VALORANT division.