Summit1g calls Warzone the “worst battle royale that exists”

He might not be playing the game much anymore.

Summit1g is a connoisseur of first-person shooting games with extensive experience making content on Twitch and competing in tournaments. And after dedicating 268 hours of airtime to playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, he made his final verdict on the game’s battle royale mode, Warzone.

It’s the “worst.”

While playing the game over the weekend, Summit said that Warzone is at the bottom of the barrel as far as battle royale games go, adding that it’s more akin to a “camping” or “hide-and-go-seek” simulator.

This assertion by Summit was made following a solo play session in which he had a tough time finding enemies to fight that weren’t porched out on top of buildings.

“This is the worst battle royale that exists today, hands down,” he said. “You guys thought coming up with a battle royale and leaving every roof top open after a Gulag that you can just spawn in again… It’s got to be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Summit spent a significant amount of one particular game riding around in a vehicle, which was previously considered to be overpowered. But as he drove the truck all across the map, he couldn’t find people to fight.

Instead, he was just occasionally shot at by random players who were playing it safe by staying on top of buildings and waiting until the last second to move to the next zone as the safe portion of the map shrunk.

“This is not a battle royale,” Summit said. “This is a camping simulator. If you want to go into a game and camp your dick off, this is the one. This is not a battle royale. This isn’t competitive. There’s nothing competitive about this.”

Summit1g isn’t known for sticking it out with many battle royale games. During Fortnite’s boom, Summit took a break from streaming for a short while because he didn’t enjoy the game, but he felt like he had to play it to be successful on Twitch.

Viewership on Twitch for Warzone has fluctuated since the mode’s release in March. Following the launch of the VALORANT beta, the game took a hit when streamers like Summit1g and TimTheTatman dedicated their streams to Riot’s new tactical shooter.

But with many content creators waiting for VALORANT to add fresh content to the beta, Twitch streamers have gone back to playing a variety of games. Streamers like Summit and Tim have provided a boost to Warzone by giving it a little bit more attention again.

It’s unclear, however, if Summit will dedicate any more time to the “worst battle royale that exists today.”