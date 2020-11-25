Streamers to host “Pokémon Week” in December, unboxing $235,000 worth of card packs

Pokémon cards have seen a huge resurgence on Twitch over the last few weeks with many of the platform’s most popular streamers investing large sums of money into finding the rarest cards. And it looks like this trend has no plans of stopping soon, either.

Many popular Twitch streamers announced earlier today that they’re teaming up to host a “Pokémon Week” in December where they plan to open a variety of different card boxes.

The event is set to begin with Ludwig, who will be unboxing a Legendary Pokémon card box on Monday, Dec. 7. Continuing throughout the week, TrainwrecksTV, ConnorEatsPants, MoistCr1TiKaL, xQc, Pokimane, and Mizkif will all host a stream unboxing different card boxes live on their channels.

With the variety of different boxes being opened each day, the overall cost is a whopping $235,000. This begins with Ludwig’s $30,000 Legendary box and ends on Dec. 13 with Mizkif opening by far the most expensive set of the week: the first edition $70,000 Neo Genesis card box.

If you plan on catching all the card-opening action, Ludwig’s stream will begin at 6pm CT on Dec. 7 and can be found on his Twitch channel.