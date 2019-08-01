The start and end dates for all Fortnite: Battle Royale seasons

Fortnite: Battle Royale has entered its tenth season, and players have been greeted with some new additions and subtractions to the game.

Fortnite developer Epic Games began its first season several months after the game’s release. Since then, there have been several more, plus the tenth season that began today. Here are all of the Fortnite: Battle Royale seasons, as well their start and end dates.

Season Start date End date 1 Oct. 25, 2017 Dec. 13, 2017 2 Dec. 14, 2017 Feb. 21, 2018 3 Feb. 22, 2018 April 30, 2018 4 May 1, 2018 July 12, 2018 5 July 12, 2018 Sept. 27, 2018 6 Sept. 27, 2018 Dec. 6, 2018 7 Dec. 6, 2018 Feb. 28, 2019 8 Feb. 28, 2019 May 9, 2019 9 May 9, 2019 Aug. 1, 2019 X Aug. 1, 2019 October 2019 (Unconfirmed)

Throughout Fortnite’s nine seasons, Epic Games has continually attempted to freshen up the game with new weapons, cosmetics, consumables, and changes to the iconic map. While they don’t always succeed—the Infinity Blade comes to mind—there are ones that catch on with fans, and become popular parts of the game.

Those new additions, along with a refresh of sorts from one season to the next, is why the beginning of the new Fortnite: Battle Royale season is always such a big deal among players. Epic likely sees major spikes in players for the initial few days of a new season before the player count shrinks as players move on.

It’s unclear exactly what season X will bring to Fortnite over the next few months or whether fans will care for it after the exciting start period is over. But either way, the season model has consistently given fans something to look forward to every few months.