Six people arrested over Australian Counter-Strike match fixing scandal

Six people across Australia have been arrested over fixing Counter-Strike games in Australia, according to a Victorian Police statement. It’s the first major match-fixing case in Australian esports history.

A betting agency tipped off officers about activity linked to a CS:GO tournament in March, according to Victorian Police. They allege that “players were arranging to throw matches and subsequently placing bets on those matches.” At this stage, at least five matches have been impacted, with over 20 bets being placed.

All six people arrested were from Victoria, between the ages of 19 and 22. Another warrant was executed in Perth, Western Australia, but no arrests were made. Betting agencies are working with Victorian Police in an ongoing investigation into the matter.

Neil Paterson, Assistant Commissioner of Victorian Police, said that the case was the first of its kind.

“Esports is really an emerging sporting industry,” he said. “And with that will come the demand for betting availability on the outcomes of tournaments and matches.”