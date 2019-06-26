Shroud plays and wins his first Dota Underlords match live

Autobattlers like Teamfight Tactics and Auto Chess are starting a shift in gaming trends, and this has started affecting big Twitch streamers who we wouldn’t necessarily expect to give these titles a shot.

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek Is one of them. He’s known for streaming first-person shooters in general, from arena games to battle royales. But shroud gave Valve’s autobattler Dota Underlords a chance last night, and it was more than enough to impress his viewership.

Related: Kripp says Dota Underlords is underrated based on its Twitch numbers.

First Game First Win Pog Clip of shroud Playing Dota Underlords – Clipped by Quatix_xD

Shroud played only a single Underlords match and won it going from bottom place to first. It was apparently his first match ever in the game since his rank was the starting one.

Shroud went for a build focused on high magic damage with Mages and some disruption with Humans and Primordial alliances. The focus of that combination is to protect its main damage dealers on the back while the tanky frontline stuns and silences opponents to ensure you use your abilities before your opponent uses theirs.

It worked great for shroud, who won 28 out of the 42 rounds in that match and crushed his opponent, who was ahead of him by 11 health points before the last round. After his win, shroud quit Underlords and moved on with playing FPS games until the end of his stream.

Though shroud played Underlords, it’s unlikely he’ll add it to the list of games he usually plays live. He’s known for his remarkable skill in FPS titles, and that’s what his audience is usually looking for. Autobattler fans should expect him to casually play a game or two, but then he’ll most likely switch back to Apex Legends, PUBG, or Battalion 1944.