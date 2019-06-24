Kripp says Dota Underlords is underrated based on its Twitch numbers

League of Legends’ autobattler game mode Teamfight Tactics is winning the early battle for the Twitch audience against Valve’s Dota Underlords. TFT was the fifth most-watched game on the platform over the past seven days, while Underlords was 19th, according to Twitch statistics website SullyGnome.

But star Hearthstone and card game streamer Octavian “Kripp” Morosan thinks that doesn’t mean much for Underlords.

“This game is definitely way underrated if you’re going by Twitch numbers,” Kripp said about Underlords in a livestream. “I love TFT but this game is about as good as that.”

from the horses mouth (bonus dogo) Clip of nl_Kripp Playing Hearthstone – Clipped by DantE_HickS

Kripp also said he was planning to stream a few games of both Underlords and TFT on that livestream, but he “got hooked” playing the former and ended up skipping TFT altogether. He instead streamed his main game Hearthstone for over two hours and Underlords for more than three hours after that.

In Kripp’s last two streams, he played Underlords and didn’t play TFT.

Kripp is one of the most influential card game streamers on Twitch. Adding autobattlers to the games that he plays live is expected due to the similarities between the genre and draft modes in card games. Other Hearthstone content creators like Thijs Molendijk and Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang have also been flirting with TFT and Underlords.

And Kripp’s opinion of Valve’s game seems to be in line with how players are liking it. Underlords is the fourth game with the most concurrent players on Steam right now and peaked at over 200,000 online players yesterday. It’s only behind CS:GO, PUBG, and Dota 2 at the moment.

If more Twitch personalities start talking about Underlords, maybe the game’s popularity on the platform among streamers can rise to the level of success it seems to be having among players.