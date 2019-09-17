Shroud parachute skin for PUBG is spotted in recent data mining

A new set of PUBG skins themed after streamers is set to hit the servers soon, according to data miners who found these cosmetics yesterday. Among the items is a parachute skin with the logo of Twitch star Michael “shroud” Grzesiek on top of it, who used to play the game a lot but hasn’t been active in the community for a long time.

Shroud used to be one of PUBG’s top streamers, but he’s streamed the game eight times in the last 90 days, according to statistics website SullyGnome. The last time shroud went live on Twitch to play PUBG was on Aug. 22 when he also played five other titles during his five-hour stream. He’s since either played other first-person shooters like Apex Legends or World of Warcraft Classic.

Image via PUBG Corp/AllTheNewsIsGoodNews

When PUBG was one of the main titles shroud played, PUBG Corp. released a crate with cosmetic items featuring his stream’s color scheme and logo, which included Tactical Gloves, a varsity jacket, a cloth mask, and two weapon skins (one for M16A4 and another for the MK47).

But now, some players were surprised that data miners found a shroud skin in PUBG despite him being far less active than he used to be. Others joked about the situation and said this is PUBG Corp.’s attempt at luring shroud into streaming the game again and leaving WoW Classic behind.

r/PUBATTLEGROUNDS – New Datamined Halloween & Streamer Skins r/PUBATTLEGROUNDS: The largest community for PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. A central place for discussion, media …

Although this leak seems real, it’s not confirmed by PUBG Corp. Data mining is used to find files hidden in a game’s folder, but this method rarely confirms that whatever is found is coming to the game. This shroud-themed parachute skin might be an old one that was added to the game files for another reason and it doesn’t mean PUBG players will ever see it in the game.

PUBG fans who feel betrayed by shroud’s decision to stream the game way less often might be triggered if this new skin is released in an upcoming update. But for now, all we know is that it exists. It’s unclear when or if it’ll be available for purchase.