Second MC Championship (MCC) Pride to take place on June 18

The next installment of the MC Championship (MCC) will be the second run of MCC Pride, Noxcrew revealed today. The event will run on June 18 and is partnered with The Trevor Project.

MCC Pride will be non-canon, which means the scores will not count towards players’ overall wins, totals, or the Hall of Fame. Instead, it will focus on shining the spotlight on the LGTBQIA+ community and raising money for The Trevor Project to help increase mental health support.

Join us for this special non-canon event and help us raise money for The Trevor Project and mental health support for the LGTBQIA+ community around the world! ❤️ — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) May 30, 2022

This will be the second installment of MCC Pride with the first one having taken place on June 16, 2021. Regular MCC players were asked to take a step back to leave room for newcomers and those within the LGTBQIA+ community, though of course were invited to still participate if there ended up being room. The same will likely be the case with this run of MCC Pride.

Special event MCCs are a rare treat, but the second installment of MCC Pride is a positive sign that Noxcrew will continue to do more of these non-canon events in the future and that MCC Pride may now become a yearly occurrence. In addition to raising money for a great cause and shining the spotlight on new creators, MCC Pride also means exciting map changes and additions that will probably boast fun features like rainbows and unicorns everywhere, as was the case last year.

Image via Noxcrew

When MCC Pride takes place, those watching will not only be able to enjoy talented creators but also will be able to help raise money for The Trevor Project. Fans should be sure to tune in on June 18 for an exciting tournament celebrating an important cause.