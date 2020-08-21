Season 2 of Fall Guys will premiere during gamescom Opening Night Live

Season one of Fall Guys only began on Aug. 4, but the second season is already on the way—and we’ll get to see a glimpse of it next week.

Journalist and producer Geoff Keighley announced that Fall Guys season two will be getting a “world premiere sneak peek” during gamescom Opening Night Live next Thursday, Aug. 27.

Fall Guys is great and all….but what if I told you there is @FallGuysGame: Season 2! 👑 😮🤯



Don't miss the world premiere sneak peek from @Mediatonic during @gamescom Opening Night Live.



Thursday, August 27 at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT at https://t.co/AFycLZXKPd pic.twitter.com/WQB08qadhb — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 21, 2020

The first season of Fall Guys features 40 tiers of unlocks, including new skins, new emotes, new victory dances, colors, and patterns to help customize everyone’s character.

Since season one only began less than three weeks ago, it doesn’t seem like season two will be released too soon, but it’s unclear how long seasons in the game are meant to last.

Keighley’s second annual showing of gamescom ONL will have over 20 premieres when it goes live on Aug. 27 at 1pm CT—and Fall Guys will be just one of them. The show will be all online this year.

Fall Guys has been a tremendous hit since its release, garnering the attention of the biggest Twitch streamers and selling over two million copies on Steam in its first week.