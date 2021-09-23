Respawn keeps Titanfall 3 hopes alive: ‘Who knows what the future holds…’

Respawn Entertainment, the developer of Apex Legends and the Titanfall franchise, has reignited the belief that fans just might see a third installment in the Titanfall series at some point in the future.

Just one tweet from the Respawn Twitter account gave life to the idea that the story of Titanfall hasn’t ended yet. The company reiterated that “Titanfall is the very core of our DNA,” leaving the door open for another potential game in the series by saying, “Who knows what the future holds…”

Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA.



Who knows what the future holds… — Respawn (@Respawn) September 23, 2021

This message from Respawn doesn’t come out of nowhere, though, since the tweet references “what some folks are reporting.” It appears to be a direct response to a story first written by Dexerto, and since aggregated by other gaming outlets, in which Respawn community coordinator Jason Garza said there was “nothing in the works” for Titanfall and told fans “don’t get your hopes up.”

Many Titanfall fans worried that the massive rise in popularity of Apex meant the battle royale’s spiritual predecessor would be left behind and recent security vulnerabilities affecting Titanfall 2 only made fans more worried. Apex became so popular that Respawn opened a second studio in Vancouver in May 2020 to primarily focus on its growing game.

But Respawn has already shown that it’s more than willing to dedicate itself to other projects. The company released Jedi Fallen Order, a third-person action-adventure game set in the Star Wars universe, in late 2019 to critical and commercial success. EA has also confirmed that Respawn is still working on Star Wars games, including a Jedi Fallen Order sequel.