PUBG streamer gets 3 clean kills in 15 seconds while driving a vehicle

One PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds streamer gave new meaning to the term “riding shotgun.”

Twitch streamer TGLTN showcased sharpshooting skills that might even rival FPS legend shroud during his broadcast yesterday. The marksman was able to take out three enemies while weaving in and out of the driver’s seat in his vehicle, all in a matter of 15 seconds.

Kaymind got nothing on this guy! Clip of TGLTN Playing PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS – Clipped by jassiebest

While TGLTN was driving toward Podvosto, he spotted an enemy on the road. The streamer then quickly shifted to the passenger’s seat to eliminate his opponent with the M416. But that was only the beginning.

The shots and revving of the vehicle alerted nearby enemies who were bloodthirsty for a kill. TGLTN made quick work of the second opponent and then saw the third on the other side of his car. A beautiful M24 sniper shot from the back seat put an end to the firefight, however, and earned his ninth kill.

“Oh, we got him,” the streamer said while laughing.

TGLTN went on to win the match, nabbing his chicken dinner and racking up 19 kills.

PUBG players eager to see more plays from TGLTN can tune in to his Twitch channel.