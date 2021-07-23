Pokémon UNITE weekly Aeos Coins and Energy limits

You can work around it, but it's annoying.

Pokémon UNITE keeps in line with most free-to-play games, using multiple different in-game currencies that players need to collect to purchase items, unlock Pokémon, and more.

But along with a microtransaction-laden marketplace, TiMi Studio and The Pokémon Company have also artificially limited how much of certain currency types players can earn in one sitting.

This doesn’t affect the harder-to-come-by currency like Aeos, Fashion, and Holowear Tickets, though. Instead, it impacts the more widely available Aeos Coins and Energy earned through playing matches.

Aeos Coins are the most common currency players will encounter when playing UNITE. They can be earned by completing challenges, missions, and simply by participating in any of the normal game modes.

These coins can be used to unlock most of the key items and any of the Unite Licenses that are used to add Pokémon to your usable rotation. But you’re limited to earning 2,100 coins per week.

This only applies to the Aeos Coins you’d earn by playing matches, not the additional coins you can earn by completing challenges or as Battle Pass rewards. But most players are more concerned that UNITE offers an item to boost coin yield that essentially just maxes that weekly limit out earlier—and it can be purchased using microtransactions.

The other hard limit applies to Energy, which is awarded to a player after every completed match.

Energy is used to roll for items in the Energy Rewards section, with a weekly limit of 1,400 Energy that can be earned. And, just like with the Aeos Coins, UNITE has a method to earn more by purchasing consumable items in the shop.

TiMi might eventually mess with the amount of each currency that’s limited, but for now, be sure that you’re aware of each limit and use your allotted coins and energy wisely once you have them.