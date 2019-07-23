Here are all of the Overtime challenges for Fortnite season 9

The end of Fortnite: Battle Royale season nine is quickly approaching, and that means it’s time for another set of Overtime challenges.

Overtime challenges are tasks that players can complete to get alternate skin variants of Battle Pass skins from that particular season. And the season nine Overtime challenges went live today (July 23).

Screengrab via Epic Games

Completing three, six, and nine Overtime challenges will unlock new variants of the Bunker Jonesy, Stratus, and Demi skins, respectively. You’ll also earn XP and other rewards, like a loading screen, for completing individual Overtime challenges.

Here are all of the Overtime challenges that have been released so far.

Work together with Friends to get eliminations (25)

Damage opponents with Shotguns (try Party Assist) (2,500)

Visit Loot Lake, Polar Peak, and Pressure Plant

This article will be updated as more Overtime challenges become available.