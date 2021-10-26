OpTic Dallas logo revealed online via trademark registration

It seems like the reported deal is a step closer to actually happening.

Call of Duty League fans unofficially got their first look at the potential OpTic Dallas logo today, possibly confirming the reported acquisition of the OpTic brand by the Dallas Empire and its Team Envy owners.

The logo appeared on the United States Patent and Trademark Office alongside a name registration for “OpTic Dallas.” The logo features the stylized OpTic “O” with an OpTic green Dallas Cowboys-esque star. The wordmark reads “OpTic Dallas” in a similar font. Both applications belong to Envy Gaming, Inc., the parent company of the Dallas Empire and Fuel and owners of Team Envy. They were filed on Oct. 21 and entered the USPTO’s processing on Oct. 25.

In its application, Envy applied to use the logo in livestreaming, esports production, clothing, mousepads, jewelry, controllers, banners, and more.

The acquisition of the OpTic branding by Envy and the selling of the Chicago CDL spot was first reported by Dot Esports in late August.

It was reported then that Envy Gaming, NRG Esports, and OpTic owner Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez were discussing a deal that would see OpTic and Dallas Empire merge under Envy’s CDL slot, while NRG would sell its Chicago CDL spot to a different party. Dot Esports later reported that NRG was progressing on a deal with Washington Esports Ventures, the owners of the Washington Justice.

H3CZ and NRG have been working through a split for some time, according to those reports, and this deal would see him follow the OpTic brand to Dallas and Team Envy. The reported OpTic Dallas CDL roster would consist of the four remaining players on both roster: Scump, Dashy, Shotzzy, and iLLeY.

Both teams have been relatively quiet regarding their competitive plans for the 2022 CDL season, but many are expecting an announcement soon, especially now since the seemingly official logo for the merging brands has appeared online.