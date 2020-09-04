NRG sign HusKerrs as a content creator

The Warzone player has been a full-time content creator for a while.

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer HusKerrs is joining NRG Esports as a content creator, the organization announced today.

HusKerrs has seen a ton of growth on Twitch since the release of Warzone, a game that he streams on a regular basis. He also places consistently high in Warzone tournaments.

HusKerrs previously played for Rogue as part of its Call of Duty: Blackout team. He’s also streamed a lot of Apex Legends. He returned to CoD content creation in April and hasn’t looked back since.

While HusKerrs will mainly represent NRG simply as a streamer, he also competes quite a bit in Warzone tournaments, many of which he’s won. He’s currently competing in Vikkstar’s $210,000 tournament series with UnRational.

NRG’s roster includes the Call of Duty League’s Chicago Huntsmen, the Overwatch League’s San Francisco Shock, and teams and players in Apex, Fortnite, Rocket League, and VALORANT.

HusKerrs can be seen streaming most days on his Twitch channel.