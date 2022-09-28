Ninja recounts humorous encounter with TSA agent not impressed by his Fortnite charm

Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the biggest battle royales and live-service games in the world, drawing in millions of players every year. But that hasn’t stopped it from being the butt of the joke for many older gamers. In many ways, it’s looked at in the same way as TikTok, something that the younger generation is in love with for some reason.

This was proven true to one of the most popular streamers of the game, Ninja, when he interacted with a TSA agent on a trip back to America. According to Ninja, one of the TSA agents was curious about why he had security with him. When he told TSA he streamed Fortnite, the agent replied, “I play PUBG, a real man’s game.”

Ninja being roasted by a TSA agent for playing Fortnite might be the funniest story I've heard this week lol



"I play PUBG, a real mans game" pic.twitter.com/ILoFMCo3oz — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 28, 2022

Ninja seemed to take offense to this after the fact, saying “little did this dipshit know I’ve won several tournaments and hundreds of thousands of dollars in that game.” Someone else on the stream said that PUBG is a good game and Ninja agreed before saying, “he has no idea who I am, where I came from, and what I’ve played.”

It’s normal to have some competition between the larger battle royales, but rarely are streamers having to face real people telling them the game they play is wrong. It seems this moment has stuck with Ninja, enough that he needed to bring it up during his stream.

Regardless, Ninja has the last laugh, earning hundreds of thousands of dollars by just playing Fortnite. And who knows, maybe the TSA agent went home and found out who they were actually talking to after the fact.