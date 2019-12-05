New Twitch Prime loot available for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics players

Christmas came early today for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics fans.

Twitch and Riot Games are partnering up once again to offer free loot to the community. The Twitch Prime Twitter informed fans of the good news today, detailing exactly how to unlock the in-game cosmetics.

Twitch Prime on Twitter Good news for @LeagueOfLegends players! Starting today, you can get a FREE #LoL Mystery Skin Permanent with #TwitchPrime. Claim now and let us know what you got! –> https://t.co/6pVDLpidbn

Twitch Prime on Twitter We’ve got ANOTHER major #TwitchPrime launch today, with a brand new offer for @TFT: Get a FREE Mystery Little Legends egg and mystery emote to show off in #TeamFightTactics for a limited time! What are you waiting for? Hatch yours now 🐣 –> https://t.co/KJUYpCc7b5

League players can unlock a free Mystery Skin Permanent, while the TFT reward is a Mystery Little Legends Egg and a Mystery Emote. To claim the prizes, fans must successfully link their Twitch Prime account with their League account. Once that’s done, players simply click “Claim now” and the loot will be available the next time they sign in to League.

And it doesn’t seem like this is the only round of prizes coming.

Screengrab via Twitch Prime

The Twitch website shows two more prize boxes grayed out, suggesting that some more loot is “coming soon.”

Players looking to claim their League Mystery Skin Permanent can visit here, while TFT fans can snag up their Little Legends Egg and Mystery Emote here.