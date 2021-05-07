New Renetti pistol now available in CoD: Mobile

A new handgun has arrived into Call of Duty: Mobile. All players can unlock the Renetti for free through the Quick Hands seasonal challenge.

Renetti is the second weapon to arrive in the ongoing season three of the game. The other one is an SMG called PP19 Bizon which can be acquired through the battle pass. Renetti has a decent fire rate and also does a considerable amount of damage when compared to other weapons in its class. The pistol’s highlight is its extremely high mobility.

Screengrab via Activision

Quick Hands is a seven-part seasonal challenge that will be available until the end of the season on May 26. Players can get the Renetti in part seven of the challenge. Each part grants has different missions and rewards that have to be completed in chronological order.

Here are the missions and rewards for each part of the Quick Hands seasonal challenge in CoD: Mobile.

Part one

Mission: Play three matches in any mode.

Reward: 200 Credits and 1000 Battle Pass XP.

Part two

Mission: Kill 15 enemies with pistols.

Reward: Knife - Paper Star and 1000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Part three

Mission: Kill 30 enemies with any MW-11.

Reward: 20 Weapon XP cards and 2000 Battle Pass XP.

Part four

Mission: Kill 30 enemies equipped with any MW-11 equipped with the FMJ perk and four other attachments.

Reward: Spray - Dragon Delight and 2000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Part five

Mission: Kill 30 enemies using a pistol equipped with any four attachments.

Reward: Mecha avatar and 4000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Part six

Mission: Kill five enemies with headshots using a pistol equipped with three attachments.

Reward: ICR-1 - Birthstone and 4000 Battle Pass XP.

Screengrab via Activision

Part seven

Mission: Win seven multiplayer matches with any J358 equipped.

Reward: Renetti and 6000 Battle Pass XP.

After the seasonal challenge ends, you should still be able to unlock the weapon by completing specific missions found in the loadout. This mission could be significantly harder, however, and may take longer to complete.