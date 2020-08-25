NBA star Ben Simmons joins FaZe Clan as investor and official member

Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons will hereby be known as FaZe Simmo.

The NBA star is the newest investor and member of FaZe Clan, playing the role of ambassador for content, advocating for gaming and esports, and helping the organization expand globally.

“Gaming is an important part of my life, and so it was a natural progression to personally invest in this industry,” Simmons said. “FaZe Clan represents the pinnacle of the gaming culture, and I am really looking forward to connecting with new fans around the globe.”

With such an interest in the gaming scene, it seems like Simmons will be more than a behind-the-scenes investor. The NBA star will be more involved in promoting the FaZe brand and is already friends with content creators in the organization, like co-founder FaZe Temperrr.

Simmons was streaming Call of Duty: Warzone on Twitch a couple of months ago while the NBA was postponed due to COVID-19, amassing nearly 50,000 followers on the streaming platform.

This isn’t the first time professional athletes have invested in esports, though. Former Laker Rick Fox co-founded esports organization Echo Fox, which disbanded in 2019. And former Laker Shaquille O’Neal and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez invested in NRG Esports in 2016.