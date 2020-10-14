Nadeshot, 100 Thieves raises over $100,000 for charity in 24-hour stream

100 Thieves CEO and co-founder Nadeshot just finished off a 24-hour live stream where he and his organization raised over $100,000 for a children’s charity.

The money was raised for Gamer’s Outreach, a foundation that helps supply hospitals with gaming equipment so kids can enjoy some normalcy and downtime during an otherwise difficult period in their life. It’s the second time that 100 Thieves has done a fundraiser for the charity.

24 hour stream completed in celebration of the entire @100Thieves community raising over $100,000 to help sick children in hospitals have the ability to play video games while they’re going through treatment and care. Thank you so much for being a part of this past day. ❤️ https://t.co/o5xmNk85u5 — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) October 14, 2020

During the stream, Nadeshot raised donations and did everything from play Call of Duty: Warzone and Among Us, to real-life Uno with the 100 Thieves content house members like CouRageJD and BrookeAB. He even streamed himself cooking dinner with his girlfriend.

He capped off the stream by participating with Aydan in Vikkstar’s $210,000 Warzone tournament series. He was expectedly exhausted and burnt out at the end of the stream.

Gamer’s Outreach’s mission is an important one for kids who are stuck in a hospital for an extended period of time, or are otherwise just scared and dealing with a tough time. Playing video games, something simple yet familiar, can go a long way in helping kids through their hospital stays.

Kudos to Nadeshot for making it through the 24 hours for such an amazing cause. He, and so many other content creators and gamers, continue to further the message that gaming can do some incredible things.